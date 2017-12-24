Khloe Kardashian may be pregnant, but she’s still hitting the gym! The mom-to-be posted snaps of her tough workout on Christmas Eve. Check out the pics!

Even though she’s pregnant, Khloe Kardashian, 33, isn’t slowing down whatsoever. Just days after revealing her pregnancy on Instagram, Khloe shared Instagram videos of her Christmas Eve workout. Khloe showed off her growing baby bump in a Nike sweatshirt and black workout pants. This is the first time we’ve really seen her bump since her big reveal. She didn’t hold back on her workout either. She really went for it with the pushups and weights. You go, girl! “I love that I can finally snap my workouts again,” Khloe said on Snapchat after her workout. “We did a lot of other sh*t but I just didn’t snap it… Merry Christmas Eve and more workouts to come.”

Her snaps also featured an adorable “baby on the way” sticker. Khloe gave Snapchat a shoutout for the cute sticker and said, “You guys are making me so excited and, like, just making it so real.” Khloe is clearly so excited to become a mommy. In the days since her pregnancy announcement, she’s been showered with gifts from friends and family. This is definitely going to be her best Christmas ever!

Khloe finally confirmed she was expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, on Dec. 20 by revealing her bare bump on Instagram. In the months leading up to her reveal, Khloe stayed out of the spotlight and hid her baby bump under huge coats. She admitted that she kept the exciting news hidden for so long because she and Tristan “wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.” Khloe hasn’t publicly revealed the baby’s gender yet, but sources tell HollywoodLife.com that she’s having a boy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s dedication to the gym while pregnant? Let us know!