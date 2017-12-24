Khloe Kardashian Reveals The Sweet Gift From BFFs Malika & Khadijah Honoring Her Baby

Khloe Kardashian has the best BFFs! Malika and Khadijah Haaq gave the mommy-to-be a very sweet and lavish gift just days after Khloe confirmed her pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been getting all sorts of amazing gifts in the days after she confirmed her pregnancy, and her BFFs, Malika and Khadijah Haaq, went all-out for their expecting friend. Khloe took to Snapchat on Dec. 23 to reveal the gorgeous diamond bracelet Malika and Khadijah got her for Christmas. “Malika and Khadijah got me the most special gift,” Khloe captioned the photo, along with multiple heart eyes emojis. The rose gold bracelet featured the word “Mommy.” So cute!

Khloe is now being incredibly open about her pregnancy. The KUWTK star confirmed she is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson, 26, by revealing her bare bump in an Instagram photo on Dec. 20. In her sweet announcement, she thanked Tristan for treating her “like a queen” and making her “feel beautiful at all stages.” Khloe also admitted on Twitter that she found out she was pregnant during production on KUWTK, so we’ll get to see her pregnancy on TV! Khloe has not personally confirmed the baby’s gender, but sources tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’s expecting a boy!

While Khloe is posting all about her pregnancy now, her little sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, has yet to confirm she’s pregnant. Kylie’s been in hiding for months, and everyone’s wondering when she’ll debut her baby bump. Kylie is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, 25. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Khloe that she feels a little bit “guilty” that Kylie is “struggling” while Khloe has never been more confident.

