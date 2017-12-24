Hottest Kardashian Christmas Party Looks Ever: Kim’s Gold Dress & More

From Kim Kardashian’s shimmering gold dress to Kylie Jenner’s sizzling black jumpsuit, these are the sexiest Kardashian Christmas party outfits — so far!

The Kardashians always go all out for their annual Christmas party. Every year, they all rock so many incredible looks. The Kardashian and Jenner girls stepped out in so many iconic outfits at the Kardashian Christmas party in 2016. Seriously, it’s impossible to choose a fave outfit! Kim Kardashian, 37, looked like a golden goddess in a shining gold dress. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, kept things simple but sexy in a white tube top and high-waisted shorts. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, 33, was an outfit repeater, but we can’t blame her. Khloe wore the same dress mom Kris Jenner, 62, wore to an even earlier in the year. The long-sleeved gold and black dress was too hot not to wear! Kendall Jenner, 22, showed off those long legs in an embellished mini dress. Kylie Jenner, 20, channeled her inner Catwoman by stepping out in a sizzling black jumpsuit.

The year before was full of so many hot looks as well. Kylie opted for a sequined green mini designed by Balmain in 2015. Khloe stunned in a silver metallic jumpsuit that flaunted all kinds of cleavage. Talk about glam! The Kardashian and Jenner girls always make the annual Christmas party their own personal runway!

The 2017 Christmas party should be an eventful one. Khloe is expected to show off her baby bump just days after finally confirming her pregnancy on Instagram. Khloe and Tristan Thompson, 26, will be having baby in 2018. Kylie has yet to confirm that she’s expecting her first child with Travis Scott, 25. Will she debut her baby bump at the Christmas party? Or will she stay in hiding! Time will tell. Check out all the hottest Kardashian Christmas party outfits in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian Christmas party look do you like the best? Let us know!