Corinne Olympios, Ludacris & More Tell HollywoodLife What They Want From Santa

What have some of your celebs asked the one and only Santa Claus for this year? HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the answer!

The holiday season is upon us, and HollywoodLife spoke to a number of stars to find out what was on their wish list from the big man. In our EXCLUSIVE interviews, Bachelor/Bachelorette stars like Corinne Olympios, Ashley Iaconetti and Vanessa Grimaldi revealed what they want most from Santa Claus. We also spoke to rapper Ludacris and actor Skeet Ulrich and more to find out what it is they hope to find under their Christmas tree this year! Ready to find out the scoop? Lets do it!

When it comes to gifts, Bachelor In Paradise‘s Corinne hopes Santa and his elves spare NO expense. “I want a mansion, I want a husband, I want a diamond ring, I want a Birkin!” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I want Gucci luggage, they also have the Karl Lagerfield luggage I want.” As for Ludacris, he has his heart set on one thing and one thing only this year: a son. “Me personally? A baby boy! My wife is not pregnant now but that is what I am looking for, I want to try to get a son,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I have all daughters and no son.” So sweet!

Alexis Waters told HollywoodLife she wants a new iPhone (she has the 6s but says it “feels like” the 4). Vanessa Grimaldi told HollywoodLife she has “no idea” what she wants, while Danielle Maltby is feeling charitable this year. “I want people to donate to charities for No Better You ,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I hope people think about not so much what they can get themselves but what others need.”

Haylie Duff isn’t worried about what Santa is bringing her this year, either. She told HollywoodLife, “It’s so funny, I have had the hardest time telling anybody what I want! Once you become a parent the focus is on the kids — I really don’t need anything!” Speaking of family, Skeet Ulrich revealed that his kids surprised him early with a very touching Christmas gift. “I had a Martin DR [guitar] that Dwight Yoakum initially tuned because I was doing a movie with him and it got destroyed at a party I had many years ago and it never got replaced,” the Riverdale star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So I came home yesterday — I got a new Martin guitar and they used their own money and got it to me and it brought me to tears, it was the sweetest gift!”

Apolo Ohno is keeping it all about family, too. “I would like to take all my loved ones, which is a very small circle, on a trip, a really, really fun trip,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “That is what I want, that’s it, and honestly everyone likes nice stuff, whoever says they don’t like nice stuff they are not my friend,” he added, laughing. Last but certainly not least, Ashley I. is hoping for some reimbursement on her own spending habits. “Oh… gosh! You know, I want all the money that I spent on clothes lately,” Ashley joked with HollywoodLife. Fingers crossed that ALL of these stars get what they want and more!

