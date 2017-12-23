SpaceX: 5 Things On The Rocket Launch That Had Celebs Convinced It Was A UFO

Southern California residents freaked when they saw SpaceX’s latest rocket launch on Dec. 22! Here’s everything you need to know about the amazing event!

Both celebs and average citizens saw something truly strange when they looked up in the sky on Dec. 22. Instead of another clear winter night, a bright light was spotted in the sky as well as football-shaped white smoke. In no time Twitter exploded with users convinced that aliens were invading! Thankfully, all that strange stuff in the sky was the result of SpaceX’s latest rocket launch. Now that we know the world isn’t ending, let’s take a closer look at this exciting launch!

1) The rocket, a Falcon 9, blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base just before 5:30 p.m, according to the LA Times. It was carrying a number of satellites that will orbit the Earth. All the satellites deployed successfully. When SpaceX is done with this particular project, there will be 75 low-Earth orbit satellites positioned in a “constellation” designed to revolutionize air traffic control. Head here to see more images that spooked SoCal residents!

2) The Falcon 9 is a two-stage-to-orbit medium lift launch vehicle. That means that, in order for it to get where it needs to, propulsion comes in 2 stages. The first stage separation is actually what created the strange smoke shape in the sky that proved so photogenic!

3) SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk. He first rose to fame as the founder of PayPal. He has since branched out into a number of industries including Tesla, Inc. an automaker, Neutralink a neurotechnology company, and much more.

4) He is a large proponent for building a colony on Mars. Musk stated in 2011 that he wants to send people to the red planet in 10-20 years. Part of the goal of the mission is exploration but also to ensure the survival of the human species with multiplanetary life.

5) Everyone from The Office‘s Jenna Fischer, to Don Cheadle, to Lisa Vanderpump stopped what they were doing when they saw the Falcon 9 take off. The images that resulted were absolutely dazzling. And, if Musk gets his way, we’re in for far more launches!

Here's my video of tonight's @SpaceX launch as it shot over SoCal, compressed to 20 seconds. Such a great sight to see. #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/VHbNeMDT8N — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) December 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, were you shaken by the videos and images of the launch?! Let us know in the comments section below!