London Zoo Fire: Misha The Aardvark Killed & 4 Meerkats Missing After Flames Erupt In Cafe

A beloved aardvark, Misha, has tragically died after a huge fire broke out at the London Zoo. Find out about the monstrous blaze 70 firefighters raced to put out.

A raging fire erupted at the London Zoo in the early hours of Dec. 23 as brave firefighters rushed to put out the insane blaze. The zoo’s beloved Misha the aardvark tragically died in the inferno and a total of four meerkats are still missing after the fire reached the Animal Adventure section. While some are holding out hope, the missing meerkats are currently presumed dead, according to the BBC. This is just beyond sad news. The Zoological Society of London confirmed Misha’s devastating death, saying, “Sadly our vets have confirmed the death of our nine-year-old aardvark, Misha. There are also four meerkats unaccounted for at this stage, and we have limited access to the site to confirm this.” Check out more photos of the London Zoo fire that put the lives of many animals directly in harm’s way below.

At its worst, the flames spread to a shop and at one point, 70 firefighters were on the scene battling the terrifying fire, which sent one person to the hospital. The cause of the crazy fire isn’t known yet, but thankfully the blaze was brought under control three hours after it started. In addition to the person who was hospitalized, six others suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on the scene, while two more suffered minor injuries.

Thankfully, all other animals were moved safely away from the fire and are being “closely” monitored by vets, but the zoo is “devastated” by Misha’s death. After closing on Saturday, the zoo is set to reopen its gates on Sunday. Our hearts go out to the zoo as they mourn Misha’s passing.

London Zoo will reopen tomorrow after devastating fire killed aardvark https://t.co/WtdTliJETl pic.twitter.com/R1JOhh8GoN — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 23, 2017

Latest on #LondonZoo fire

– aardvark killed

– four meerkats missing

– zoo shut “until further notice” pic.twitter.com/wv4T1vOauO — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) December 23, 2017

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters and officers are tackling a fire in a cafe and shop at London Zoo. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/LCS22hsHUr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 23, 2017

Aardvark dies with four animals still missing after London Zoo fire. https://t.co/jtE5UxGyRj pic.twitter.com/Y96bEDezvM — LADbible (@ladbible) December 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you just as shocked and saddened by this unexpected fire? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.