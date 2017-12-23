La La Anthony’s Winter Wonderland Bash: See Her Star-Studded Guest List — Was Carmelo There?

La La Anthony looked amazing for her holiday charity event in New York on Dec. 21 but did her estranged husband Carmelo show up to the party? Find out here!

She’s giving back! La La Anthony, 38, looked stunning in a wintry white long-sleeved crop top sweater and fitted pencil skirt along with fashionable laced-up boots as she took the time to help those in need during her Winter Wonderland-themed charity bash on Dec. 21. The gorgeous star happily posed in her amazing outfit of choice, which complimented her hourglass figure, and opted to wear minimal accessories. The special event brought out 250 kids from the Young Women’s Leadership School of the Bronx and their partner school I.S. 117 Joseph H. Wade and provided them with a holiday extravaganza, including a massive cupcake display, according to The Bronx News 12. La la was joined by family and friends, including her son and fellow celebs like Fabolous and Dave East, who gave awesome live performances. Despite speculation that La La may be patching things up with her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony, 33, he didn’t seem to make an appearance at the event. Check out some of La La’s hottest pics here!

The charitable evening meant a lot for La La. “A lot of these kids you know don’t have much they are down on themselves there’s a lot to bullying going on in the world right so I want lift their spirits up,” she told the news outlet. “It’s a chance to give back to see the kids having fun for the holidays dancing and having a good time we’re giving away toys food we just want to have a great loving environment for the kids.” It seems La La has a special place in her heart for New York schools since she’s originally from Brooklyn.

It was great to see La La enjoying herself at the bash since she’s had a rough year when it comes to her marriage with Carmelo. The two have been on a rocky road and separated back in Apr.after seven years together. They recently reunited for the first time since their split when La La showed up at one of Carmelo’s basketball games with Oklahoma City Thunder.

