Kardashian Christmas Card Through The Years: Look Back At Their Epic Holiday Photos

When the Kardashians do something, they go all-out — like with their annual Christmas cards! Look back at their family holiday snapshots through the years here!

The Kardashians disappointed fans everywhere when they didn’t release a Christmas card in 2016, but this year, they’re back and better then ever! In honor of their festive photos in 2017, we’re looking back at some of their cards from past years. Ever since the Kardashian sisters were little kids, they’ve posed for photos with their big family to release around the holidays, and Kim previously shared some of the really old ones on her blog. Back in the day, the Jenner kids, Brody, Brandon, Burt and Casey, were even invited for the photo shoot, and some of the cards are so old, Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren’t even born yet!

As the family got more famous, the cards got more and more elaborate! For some of the cards, they posed in front of a super intricate set and had an entire theme to go with the shoot. While clicking through the gallery above, you’ll notice just how much things changed for the family through the years — some of the cards include Lamar Odom, and many were taken when Scott Disick was still with Kourtney Kardashian. Plus, Rob Kardashian is practically unrecognizable in some of the pics from just a few years ago! It’s also adorable to see how much the kids, like Mason and Penelope Disick, have grown from year to year.

In 2015, the card only featured the four kids who were born at the time: Mason, Penelope, Reign Disick and North West. This year, though, the women and kids, along with Kanye West, all got together for a huge shoot, and they’ve been releasing one photo a day throughout the month of December. We’re anticipating that the final product will be here on Christmas Day, but for now, click through the gallery above to look back at the cards from years’ past!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian Christmas card is your favorite!?