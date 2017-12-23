Jennifer Lawrence Fan Girls Over Kris Jenner: Sending Her A Porsche For Christmas

Jennifer Lawrence showed her love for Kris Jenner this Christmas with a Porsche! Check out what the new ride looks like here!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, made Kris Jenner, 62, a very happy lady when she sent her the exact Christmas gift she asked for: a new Porsche! This wasn’t just any Porsche though, it was an incredible looking toy one! Kris showed off the adorable model with a big red bow on top in a post on her Instagram. “My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what I wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited,” Kris captioned the post. The funny gift definitely proves Jen and Kris have a fun and playful friendship that is taking the spotlight this holiday season! Check out pics from the 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card here!

In addition to Jen’s sweet gesture, Kris has had a lot to celebrate this year. She’s been releasing amazing photos of her family from their annual Christmas card photo shoot, which is a huge reminder that family is most important at this time of year. Kris is also set to welcome three new grandchildren in the upcoming months with Kim Kardashian, 37, expecting her third child via surrogate and Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, expecting their first child. Khloe took to Instagram this week to officially confirm the happy news but we’re still waiting on Kylie!

If none of that excitement was enough, Kris also recently bought a $9.9 million mansion in a suburb of Los Angeles! The home is super impressive with tons of crazy cool features like a 10-person spa! It’s good to know she’ll have a great place to spend the holidays and enough room to let all her grandchildren run around!

