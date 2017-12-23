El Clasico: Watch As Real Madrid Battles Barcelona In La Liga’s Biggest Match

Just in time for the holidays, it’s the biggest soccer match in the world: El Clásico! Real Madrid meets Barcelona on the pitch at 7:00 AM ET so tune in to watch!

Just in time for the holidays, it’s El Clásico. Barcelona, the squad that has been dominating La Liga this season, meets its bitter rival on its home turf. Yes, Real Madrid will open its doors for the holidays, inviting in Barca for a bit of Christmas cheers before settling it out on the pitch. What’s more appropriate for this holiday season than soccer? Sports fans better settle in for a long winter’s game, because this action is a must-watch!

While competing in Spain’s Primera División, the Blaugrana has gone undefeated in 16 games. Barcelona only suffered three draws, failing to get past only Atletico Madrid, second place Valencia, and Celta Vigo. On top of that, Barcelona has been a defensive giant. Sure, when you have Lionel Messi, 30, Luis Suarez, 30, Paulinho, 29, Gerard Pique, 30, Andres Iniesta, 33, or any of the players who have picked up a goal this season, it’s easy to score. Yet, Barcelona has only allowed 7 points to be scored on them over the course of the season. Amazing.

On the flipside, Real has suffered a pair of losses – Real Betis (1-0) on Sept. 20, and Girona (2-1) on Oct. 29 – and drew four times, going scoreless against Atletico and Athletic Bilbao, while failing to beat Valencia and Levante. While still picking up nine wins, Los Blancos’ performance is a pale imitation of its domination in the prior season. Granted, at fourth place, they’re just a few wins away from usurping the throne, and if Barcelona self-destructs in the back-half of the season, Real might just repeat as champions.

Real went 2-0 over Barcelona in the last El Clásico, the Aug. 16 match in the Supercopa de España. Out of the 235 competitive matches Real Madrid and Barcelona have had, Real has won 95 to Barca’s 91 (Barcelona leads in total matches (111) if you throw in exhibition games.) Will Barcelona win when they march into Santiago Bernabéu for this game? Or will this fixture be the point in the season where Real turns it around?

Do you think Real Madrid will win La Liga again, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think Barcelona is too strong to beat?