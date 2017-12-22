How To Stop Gaining Weight This Holiday Season — Easy To Follow Tips

The holidays are notoriously the time for ‘letting your winter body’ take over, and even harder if you are trying to LOSE weight. But it can be done!

There is so much emphasis on starting 2018 fresh, with a new plan, a new diet, a new fitness routine. But you shouldn’t wait for 2018, or wait for anything. You can start right now! Make your next meal a healthy one! Try to take a walk on your lunch break. Little changes add up and they will keep you from gaining weight this holiday season. I’ve been doing Weight Watchers since January of 2017, and I’ve lost 18 pounds. Here are some of the best tips I’ve learned from the program.

The HollywoodLife.com office has been especially generous this season with treats — cookies, chocolate, pies, cakes, you name it. One thing I’ve learned is that it’s ok to be a food snob. By all means, indulge if it’s your favorite food. But if there’s a key lime pie and your vice is double chocolate cake, maybe step back and wait a minute. There’s always another treat coming soon, and when it’s something you really love, you’ll be able to enjoy it without guilt if you passed on things that you aren’t so intrigued by. In Weight Watchers, there are a few catch phrases that are helpful: skill power, not willpower. No seat, no eat; and satisfied, not stuffed.

Willpower can be a ginormous challenge, but having a plan and thinking ahead is what will give you the tools to lose weight this holiday season. Eat a healthy snack before arriving at a party, so you don’t immediately grab the first unhealthy app you see. Try to drink water or tea in between cocktails — you’ll drink less calories, and you’ll have less of a hangover the next day. And don’t eat standing up. It’s much easier to grab a piece of cheese, and then another, and then another, if you’re standing right next to the food table. Take a plate and find a seat. Really enjoy your food and savor each bite, slowly.

Get active by taking a family walk, or doing yoga together. You can spend quality time with your family and burn some calories! But remember, it’s very hard to burn the calories you eat — you can eat 1000 calories in 10 minutes, but only burn about 100 calories in 10 minutes in the gym. Focus on whole, natural foods, and things with protein to fill you up. Chicken breast, salmon, shrimp, corn, asparagus, and green beans are all zero point items on Weight Watchers! If you do gain weight, remember: whatever happens, it’s not a setback. It’s feedback. Learn from the past and move forward.

So proud A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 18, 2015 at 10:55pm PST

HollywoodLifers, are these helpful weight loss tips for the holiday season?