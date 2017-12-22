Disney Accused Of Making Trump Animatronic Out Of Clinton Model For Hall Of Presidents Ride

Trump’s terrifying Hall of Presidents animatronic bares an eerie resemblance to Hillary Clinton. Some even think Disney may have created it using a spare Clinton model!

President Donald Trump‘s unsettling animatronic figure at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents is being ruthlessly dragged because some think it looks exactly like former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, 70. Honestly, we totally see the resemblance, and now the figure somehow looks even more frightening — like “hide your kids, hide your wife” levels of disturbing. A few Twitter users have even gone so far as to suggest that Disney purposeful used a leftover model of Hillary they made before the election. One Twitter user wrote, “The more I see of Disney’s ‘Hall of Presidents’ Trump, the more I’m convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it.” Another user pointed out, “Disney was so sure Hillary would win they just made a Hillary robot for their hall of presidents and when Trump won they just put a trump skin over it and it looks like something straight from hell.” Check out the side by side comparison between Hillary and Disney’s Trump-bot below!

We reported earlier how many people complained about how the animatronic Trump is somehow even scarier than its real-life counterpart. One person even joked that it was a “safety concern” for Walt Disney World guests. Heck, the animatronic looks like the Westworld version of Trump was partially melted down.

When it was first announced that Disney would be adding Trump to the Hall of Presidents, many advocated that the robotic Trump stay completely silent. Unfortunately, the attraction features a very vocal president. Click here to see pics of the celebs whom Trump personally attacked in 2017.

