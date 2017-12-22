Christmas Eve 2017: How Late Are Wal-Mart, Target & More Stores Open?

Look, we get it: sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day to get all of your holiday shopping done. If you’ve left it until the last minute, you’re not alone! Here’s which stores are open on the 24th.

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping by Sunday, December 24 — or you know you’ll need to hustle and get that missing baking ingredient — no worries! Below, check out the Christmas Eve hours for Walgreens, Target, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Department Stores’ Hours For Christmas Eve

Target: most stores will be staying open late on the 24th, closing at 10:00 PM.

Walmart: most locations will be closing at 6:00 PM.

Kmart: stores will be open late, closing at 10:00 PM.

Kohl’s: most locations will be closing at 6:00 PM.

JCPenney: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Macy’s: most locations will be closing at 6:00 PM.

Sears: stores will be open from 8:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Dillard’s: stores will be open from 8:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Big Lots: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 10:00 PM.

Grocery Stores’ Hours For Christmas Eve

Albertsons: most locations will be closing at 9:00 PM.

Publix: stores will be open from 8:00 AM — 7:00 PM.

Whole Foods: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 7:00 PM.

Trader Joe’s: all locations will be closing at 6:00 PM.

Pharmacies’ Hours For Christmas Eve

Walgreens: most locations will stick with their regular hours, including the 24-hour ones.

CVS: most locations will stick with their regular hours, including the 24-hour ones.

Rite Aid: most locations will be closing at 7:00 PM.

Specialty Stores’ Hours For Christmas Eve

Toys R Us: most locations will be closing at 9:00 PM.

Barnes & Noble: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Best Buy: stores will be open from 8:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Lowe’s: all locations will be closing at 6:00 PM.

Dollar Tree: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 7:00 PM.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: stores will be open from 8:00 AM — 6:00 PM.

Old Navy: stores will be open from 7:00 AM — 7:00 PM.

HollywoodLifers, did you get all of your Christmas shopping done?