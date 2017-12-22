Dressing up as a pant-less Santa, Sofia Richie gave BF Scott Disick quite a holiday treat! Watch her dance for the camera here.

Looks like Sofia Richie, 19, couldn’t help getting into the holiday spirit while goofing around in the kitchen with boyfriend Scott Disick, 34. Taking to Instagram on the evening of Dec. 21, Scott shared a video of the recently-turned-brunette model dancing to her father Lionel Richie’s 1983 song “All Night Long (All Night).” The wildest part? Sofia was dressed in a Santa sweatshirt, tighty whities, and socks. That’s it! Click here to see sexy pics of celebs dressed as Santa.

The young star’s festive routine was put on solely for Scott, as the two of them were alone as he filmed the dance number. They appeared to be having a blast together too, with Scott simply captioning the vid, “Night.” The most notable part of the clip though, is Sofia’s lack of clothes. Her sweatshirt is however, super adorable and totally on-point for the holidays! She seemed carefree in the top and undies as she let loose in front of her man.

Earlier in the night, Scott documented Sofia and himself playing a game he called “Ice trader.” In the earlier video posted to his account, the father-of-three can be seen throwing ice cubes at Sofia across the room as she attempts to catch them. The entire time Sofia never breaks her smile! No matter how happy Scott and Sofia are though, the teen is reportedly NOT allowed at any holiday family events this season — thanks to Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38.

“Kourtney made it clear to Scott that his girlfriend Sofia is not allowed at any family holiday events,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. “Kourtney has several issues with Scott dating Sofia and does not like it at all. Kourt has banned Sofia from meeting the kids despite how serious things are getting between Sofia and Scott. Kourtney is also trying to prevent Scott from bringing Sofia to the big annual Kardashian family Christmas party.”

Our insider added, “Kourtney wants to maintain family tradition and she does not think Sofia fits into that ideal.” Ouch! Invited or not though, it looks like Scott and Sofia are ringing in the holidays in their own way anyways.

