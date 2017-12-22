Should You Have Sex At Your Parent’s House Over Christmas? Half Of You Will

It might be a VERY happy holiday if you end up reuniting with an old fling or finding a new present for yourself in the form of a sexy hookup! But where should you do the deed?

60 percent of singles aged 18 to 24 are likely to have a casual hookup while at home for the holidays, according to a new survey conducted by Trojan Brand Condoms. That means three in five people are planning on having casual sex, and according to the survey, two out of the three said it would be with someone new, while the other one said it would probably be with an ex. Yikes! Pulling a Jelena!?

The survey found that 53 percent of singles said they would be open to having sex in their parent’s house, in their old bedroom. I mean, where else would you do it? 35 percent of sexy singles wouldn’t mind if their ‘rents were home when they had sex! But the most shocking news is that 34 percent of those surveyed said they would be open to having sex at a family gathering. You do you, I guess.

Last year, 44 percent of singles aged 18 to 24 said they had casual sex at home when they were visiting for the holidays. So, that number is looking up this year. I think it definitely depends on your family dynamic. Your family is probably aware you’re not a virgin, but still be mindful about any loud sounds you might be making, especially if your bedrooms share a wall. Awkward.

