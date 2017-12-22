‘Roseanne’ Finally Reveals The Twist Behind Becky #2’s Role In The Revival

How is ‘Roseanne’ keeping BOTH actresses who played Becky a part of the show’s revival? Yes, we finally have the answer!

Roseanne will return on March 27, 2018 and we can hardly wait! As the new episodes get closer we are slowly but surely learning more about what to expect, including how Sarah Chalke, 41, will be involved. Sarah has re-joined the cast as a new character, Andrea, who is hoping to use Lecy Goranson‘s Becky as a surrogate, EW revealed. This is a pretty wild twist, because it was Lecy who originally portrayed Becky on Roseanne in the 90’s, only to be replaced by Sarah once the younger actress chose to go college. Now both actresses who portrayed Roseanne and Dan’s eldest child, Becky Conner, will get to be a part of the revival — and that’s very exciting for diehard fans of the original series!

“I love the part! It’s such a fun part to play,” Sarah told EW in her first interview about the new role and the show’s revival. “I was so excited to hear that it was coming back. I think the timing is perfect. I think it’s exactly what is needed right now. Right now when the country is so divided, I really think it’s a show that brings people together. The writing is so unbelievable. It’s so funny.” The best part? Apparently it was Sara Gilbert‘s idea! Roseanne‘s premiere episode will be an hour-long, but on April 3 it will return with 30-minute episodes at 8pm ET.

