Christmas 2017: What Restaurants Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

Not up to cooking this year? Or maybe you’re looking to eat Christmas Eve dinner in, but Christmas Day brunch out? We’ve got you covered. Here’s where you can dine on the 24th and 25th!

Whether you’re looking for traditional, fine dining or a casual brunch on Christmas Eve or Day, we’ve got just the place for you. I’ll personally be spending Christmas in NYC this year, and will head to Maialino for brunch, and Barbuto for dinner! See which other restaurants are open during the holiday below, and click through the gallery for menus.

Denny’s, IHOP and Waffle House will be sticking to their 24/7 schedules on Christmas. Most Starbucks, Boston Market, Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s and Perkins locations will also be open, but be sure to check your local stores for hours.

As for lunch and dinner, Panda Express, Buffalo Wild Wings, Buca di Beppo, Legal Sea Foods, Benihana and Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants will be open. Again, check out your local one for details!

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering a Surf & Turf special of Twin Cold Water Lobster Tails with a choice of 6 oz. filet ($49.95), 11 oz. filet ($64.95) or 16 oz. Ribeye ($67.95). In addition to this special, guests can also order from Ruth’s full menu.

If you’re in New York City:

Ousia, a new Greek-inspired Mediterranean restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen, will be open for Christmas Eve and is offering an amazing pre-fixe menu.

Boulton & Watt will be open from 4pm – 2am on Christmas Day. Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookies, Pickle Backs, and Burgers all around!

Trademark Taste will be open early, offering their breakfast menu from 7am – 11am and serving a Special $55 Prix Fixe Christmas Dinner from 4pm – 9pm.

Parker & Quinn will be open Christmas morning with their breakfast menu from 7am – 11am and will be serving a Special $55 Prix Fixe Christmas Dinner from 4pm – 9pm.

Christmas at The Leopard at des Artistes will feature appetizers such as a Christmas salad of clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and octopus in fresh lemon dressing, served on a bed of baby greens and parsley; a classic homemade Parmigiano and veal tortellini soup made with free-range chicken broth; risotto with artichoke and crab meat; oven roasted baby goat scented with rosemary, served with peas and roasted potatoes; broiled Mediterranean Branzino, olive oil, and lemon, served with braised escarole; and classic Italian Christmas treat Struffoli.

MAMO‘s Christmas menu items include warm tomato soup with mozzarella, basil, and crispy bread; steamed lobster with citrus and fresh herbs (and optional caviar); homemade ricotta and spinach ravioli, butter, sage, and parmigiana (with optional truffle); branzino fillet, black Italian rice, roasted carrots with lemon, and capers sauce; and Neapolitan zeppole with vanilla pastry cream and amarena cherry.

For both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, guests at T-Bar Steak & Lounge can enjoy items from the restaurant’s menu of upmarket comfort food, such as Chilean Sea Bass and Prime Aged Bone in Rib Eye.

Il Gattopardo will offer a festive selection of Italian seasonal favorites for the holidays, including an appetizer of puntarelle (crispy Italian wild chicory) with lemon, anchovies, and extra virgin olive oil; an organic faro and porcini mushroom soup; risotto with clams and shaved red mullet “bottarga”; pan seared loin of lamb in red wine sauce and lentils; Dover sole broiled in extra virgin olive oil and lemon, served with winter caponata; and for dessert, Struffoli, a traditional Italian Christmas sweet.

Tiny’s and The Bar Upstairs is offering a Prix Fixe for $68, Wine Pairing for $98 and Kiddie Menu for $35.

Benjamin Steakhouse Prime will be offering an $79 per person prix fixe menu for Christmas Day with appetizers like Lobster Bisque & Italian Burrata, Entrées like Bone-In Rib Eye, Filet Mignon, & Montauk Swordfish, and Desserts such as Apple Strudel, Flourless Chocolate Cake, and New York Cheesecake.

Mas (farmhouse) is offering a $105 Christmas and Eve prix fixe menu.

Buddakan will be serving its regular menu from 5-10 PM.

Le Coucou will be serving its regular menu from 7am-10am, 11:30am – 3pm and 5:30-10pm.

The Clocktower will be offering a special prix fixe menu for $125 per person.

Indian Accent will be serving special dishes like a whole snapper, glazed ham and nut pulao and fruit cake shahi tukda.

To celebrate the Jewish-American ritual of Chinese for Christmas, Executive Chef Craig Koketsu and Beverage Director Bryan Schneider have created a fun pop-up feast which will be served family-style for $48/pp at both Quality Eats locations (West Village and UES) on December 25.

Carmine’s will be open Christmas Eve from 11:00 AM to midnight and is offering a Roasted Prime Rib and stunning Rack of Lamb special. They’re also open Christmas Day from 11:00 AM to midnight, serving a Four Pasta special which includes Vegetable Lasagna, Manicotti, Pasta Bolognaise and Pasta with Pesto.

Virgil’s Real Barbeque will be open Christmas Eve from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM and will serve New England Clam Chowder, Buffalo Shrimp Salad and Grilled Salmon specials. They’re also open Christmas Day from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM, and are offering Garlic and Herb-Smoked Prime Rib, Grilled Halibut and Skirt Steak Salad specials.

Pinch Chinese is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A special five-course prix-fixe menu will be served from 12/23 through 12/25 for $65 per person. Choices include Pork Soup Dumplings, Niman Ranch Cumin Ribs, Black Pepper Prime NY Strip, and Peking Duck.

Spring & Varick, a new, Modern American restaurant pulling inspiration from a variety of cuisines and utilizing a complex flavor profile to deliver exceptional dishes, will be open on Christmas.

HollywoodLifers, are you eating out this Christmas?