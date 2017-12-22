Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: He’s Getting The Love He’s Been Missing Since Princess Diana Died

Our body language expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement photos show an affection he’s been without since his mother Princess Diana died. Details!

Are you as obsessed with Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle‘s engagement photos as we are? Of course you are! These 2 are too adorable for words! But according to our body language expert, Dr. Lillian Glass, there’s more going on here! She says the 37-year-old former actress is clearly giving the royal redhead something he hasn’t had since his mother Princess Diana passed in 1997. “They are very tender with one another, she gives him the love and affection that he really has not had since his mother died. In these engagement photos he seems like a much softer Prince, he’s much more relaxed than we’ve seen him.” So true!

“In the third picture you see the transformation, where he is really leaning into her and bending down to her height,” Dr. Glass added. “She caresses his hand and he grabs her hand as well, we can see there is a lot of affection there and that he has been starved for it. This is the first time in his life since his mother passed that he has been given this type of affection. We are seeing a whole different Harry, a Harry we have never seen before. In these pictures you can tell from Meghan’s body language that she’s feeling very feminine and feeling loved and she just radiates that love.” Head here for loads more images of Harry and Meghan!

She went on to state that, unlike much of his childhood, he now has a nurturer again. “In all three of the engagement photos they look like they are in sync and in love. It doesn’t look co-dependent or pathological, it looks beautiful. It looks like something he’s been looking for his whole life. He’s had that stiff-upper-lip upbringing where he’s not had that affection from his father, he was a little boy when his mother passed and that was the last time he ever got this type of affection. This is exactly what he needed.” Awww!

