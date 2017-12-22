‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast: See The Bellas Glamorous Transformation From First Movie To Now

Forget Christmas, we’ve been waiting all year for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ and the day has finally come! But first, check out how the movie’s stars have changed over the years!

Pitch Perfect 3 is finally here and for all aca-fans, it’s MORE exciting than Christmas! The Bellas are out of school and embarking on their post-grad careers. Along with career changes, they’ve also had some amazing style changes! The stars of the hit movie have definitely changed over the years too, so we’ve decided to take a look back at all the Bellas and how they’ve changed since 2012! Anna Kendrick, 32, traded her dark eyeshadow and edgy look for a more professional vibe. She hasn’t strayed too much from her roots though, her character Beca still has headphones on basically 24/7!

Anna’s co-star Rebel Wilson, 37, opted for a wardrobe upgrade as well! Rebel’s character, Fat Amy, traded in her bright statement-making clothes for something a bit more subtle. Overall, she’s serving some serious professional vibes, and we totally dig it! Rebel also ditched the straight across bangs and now has some gorgeous side bangs and curls. Super cute, and all thanks to Pitch Perfect 3‘s costume designer, Salvador Perez Jr.

Brittany Snow, 31, is also serving some seriously glam looks as well! Snow’s character, Chloe, has always looked super put together, but her wardrobe has gotten a bit of an upgrade since the first movie. In addition to the new sleek threads, her hair has had some changes too! Doing away with Chloe’s usual straight part, Brittany is now rocking a beautiful side part for the role, but she still kept her signature red curls. We’re also obsessed with Ester Dean‘s new do’! Her character, Cynthia-Rose, traded in her cool curly mohawk for some beautiful braids. She kept the red accents too, so we’re totally obsessed. Check out ALL of the Bellas transformations in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Pitch Perfect 3 this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!