Nicky Hilton Gives Birth: Star Welcomes Baby Girl #2 With Husband James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton is a mom again! The socialite has officially given birth to her 2nd child with husband James Rothschild, and we could not be more thrilled for the couple!

Congrats to Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 34, and James Rothschild! The couple welcomed their second child on Dec. 20, according to People, and we can only imagine how thrilled they must be about expanding their family. The two are already the proud parents of 1-year-old daughter Lily Grace Victoria, and now little Lily gets to be a big sister! Meanwhile, Nicky’s famous sister, Paris Hilton, 36, gets to be an aunt all over again! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

The couple welcomed their second daughter in NYC and named her Teddy Marilyn Rothschild, after Nickys grandmother Marilyn June Hawley. The couple are “so thrilled to give Lily-Grace a baby sister” and even had the whole Hilton family flown in from California to be there the big moment!

Nicky revealed she was pregnant again back in July, and since then, the star admitted she had been having some pretty interesting cravings. “I’ve been craving really random things like eggplant parmesan, hot tamales,” she told Us Weekly in September. “I didn’t have these weird craving the first time around but I do [now]. And dried cranberries.” But while her diet may have been off while expecting, her energy level had apparently never been better!

“I feel great. I have more energy than ever. I get more energy when I’m pregnant, it’s weird,” she said. Hopefully Nicky can keep it up, as her and James’ hands are certainly going to be full now with two kids under two years old! Congrats again, you two!

