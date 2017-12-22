Meghan Trainor Just Got Engaged To BF Daryl Sabara — Watch The Adorable Proposal

OMG! Meghan Trainor just got engaged to her boyfriend Daryl Sabara! Watch him propose!

Stop what you’re doing! Meghan Trainor, 24, just got engaged to longtime BF Daryl Sabara! And better yet — the incredible moment was captured on video for all her fans to see! He got down on one knee in a tunnel made of Christmas lights and the songstress just melted! Pass the Kleenex! Head her for tons more images of Meghan!

“I SAID YESSSS!!!!” she captioned the touching video. “For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again.”

Rumors that Meghan might be dating Daryl first began when she posted a photo of them together in Sept. of 2016. She captioned the cute black-and-white photo with 3 heart emojis and fans went nuts! Then, a month later they kinda, sorta announced their relationship with some adorable PDA while heading through LAX together! And it’s been pure cuteness ever since! Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, share your congratulations and well wishes for Meghan and Daryl in the comments section below!