Matt Damon’s Role In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Being Protested & Fans Want Him Out Of Final Film

After Matt Damon tried to mansplain away sexual misconduct in Hollywood, fans want him out of the new ‘Ocean’s 8’ film. We’ve got the details.

Matt Damon, 47, is feeling the wrath of many female moviegoers after he tried to dismiss away cases of rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood in a controversial interview. He had filmed a cameo for the new women-driven Ocean’s 8 film featuring Sandra Bullock, 53, Rihanna, 29, and more powerhouse female stars and now his role is being protested! An online petition is circulating calling for his part to be removed from the film’s final cut and already 20,000 people have signed on en route to the goal of 25,000 online signatures.

It reads, “The all-female reboot of Ocean’s 8 was supposed to be an empowering film for women. The movie spotlight the talents of its tremendous female cast and showcase the savvy and prowess of its characters. But that was before allegations that Matt Damon — who has a well-publicized cameo in Ocean’s 8 — not only ignored but enabled his friend Harvey Weinstein‘s inappropriate behavior by trying to squash a New York Times report in 2004 that detailed instances where Weinstein had used his position as a high-powered studio executive to harass and even assault women.”

It continues, “Damon also recently gave an interview where he said he’d still work people who had been accused of sexual misconduct, on a ‘case-by-case’ basis. This behavior is beyond enabling — it’s just gross. Matt Damon should not be in this movie.” It’s no wonder that people are calling for Matt to be removed from a film that features an all-female cast after the pathetic statements he made about sexual misconduct in an interview with ABC News’ Popcorn with Peter Travers. See pics of Matt, here.

“There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?” Damon said in the interview. “Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated, without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” He then went even further by claiming that there was a big difference between rape and things that comedian Louis CK, 50, allegedly did, which he dismissed as mere “gross” behavior. Umm, Louis allegedly forced women to watch him masturbate and then his manager allegedly threatened the careers of female comics who wanted to report him! It’s very clear Matt simply doesn’t get it when it comes to rampant sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry.

The person who started the petition added, “I’m calling on Ocean’s 8 producers George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh to toss Damon’s Ocean’s 8 cameo where it belongs: on the cutting room floor.” Matt’s cameo was supposed to be a cute nod to tying the films to his Ocean’s 11-13 franchise with George. Now with his gross comments excusing away sexual misconduct, Matt being part of an empowering female-driven film seems so yucky. You can sign the petition here if you agree.

