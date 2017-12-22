Mariah Carey: It’s On — She’ll Perform On New Year’s ‘Rockin Eve’ Show After Disaster Last Year

We can hardly wait! After botching lyrics in 2016, Mariah Carey is getting a second chance to deliver a New Year’s Eve performance her fans have been praying for!

Mariah Carey, 47, is getting an opportunity by ABC to perform on New Year’s Eve after completely flubbing her train wreck of performance in 2016, which ended with her dramatically walking out after suffering a cringeworthy vocal track malfunction. According to TMZ, Mariah will triumphantly return to the stage before the ball drops as the night’s featured performer on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, 42. This is Mariah’s big chance to redeem herself — or, you know, repeat her viral lip-synching moment that resulted in her diva-like exit. Either way, we’re all going to be very, very entertained by the time the clock strikes midnight. Check out the full video of her horrendous vocal snafu below!

After last year’s unmitigated disaster that no one could look away from, Mariah claimed that the audio had failed in her ear piece and that she was actually sabotaged, something ABC has since denied. Needless to say, we’ll be saying goodbye to 2017 just like Mariah peaced out from 2016. Mariah recently showed off her inspiring 25-pound weight loss in a gorgeous skin-tight gold and white sequined gown that left very little to the imagination.

Not only has Mariah pulled off this great new look, we have the utmost confidence she’ll nail her upcoming New Year’s Eve performance. Second time’s the charm! While you wait for Mariah to ring us all into 2018 right, check out these pics of celebs, including Mariah, who dazzled us with their gorgeous Christmas trees.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mariah will rise to the occasion or completely blow this opportunity? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.