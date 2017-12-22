Is Kim K Pushing Kylie To Confirm She’s Pregnant So It Doesn’t Overshadow Her Baby’s Arrival?

Is Kim Kardashian worried that Kylie Jenner will steal her 3rd child’s thunder with her reported pregnancy news? Here’s what we’re hearing!

The year is almost over and we STILL haven’t gotten a confirmation from Kylie Jenner, 20, on whether or not she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, 25! Now, a new report has surfaced that Ky’s sis Kim Kardashian, 37, is growing worried. Why? Because she’s afraid the Life of Kylie star’s possible pregnancy announcement will pull attention away from her 3rd child’s imminent arrival! “Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy – look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby,” a source tells The Sun. But Kylie is dragging her heels. She wants to do a whole photo shoot with Travis Scott and he’s not around as he’s been on tour.”

The insider went on to share just how elated Kim is to share her baby’s arrival with the world, she just hopes that Kylie’s supposed pregnancy news doesn’t diminish baby #3’s moment in the spotlight. “Kim is so keen for Kylie to get her news out there and everyone [knows] so Kylie’s announcement doesn’t overshadow Kim’s baby arriving. Kim’s surrogate is due early January and Kim will be doing a beautiful baby photo shoot with the new arrival just like she did with North and Saint. Kim is so excited about the birth of her third child and can’t wait to share it with the world and her fans.” Head here for loads more images of Kylie!

As we previously reported, Khloe Kardashian, 33, basically broke the internet on Dec. 20 when she shared that she and BF Tristan Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child together! “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she captioned an image of them cradling her belly. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” Now…the wait begins for the next Kardashian/Jenner baby news!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Does Kim have reason to be concerned? Betting Kylie will confirm her pregnancy soon? Let us know in the comments section below!