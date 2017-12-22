Khloe Kardashian: The Sweet Reason She’s Asking Brother Rob To Be Her Baby’s Godfather

Khloe Kardashian plans to ask Rob to be her baby’s godfather! A source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Rob means the ‘world’ to her.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has made Rob Kardashian, 30, an offer he can’t refuse — being godfather to her unborn child! A source close to the pregnant Kardashian EXCLUSIVELY told us that while she doesn’t know who will be her child’s godmother, Rob is the clear choice for godfather. “Khloe hasn’t decided on the godmother for her unborn baby, but she’s planning to ask Rob to be her child’s godfather,” our source said. “She and Tristan spend a lot of time with Rob, and she wants to do something to show him how important he is to both of them. Khloe’s still so worried about her brother and always thinks of way that she can help give him that extra boost.”

Khloe and her more reclusive brother may have had their differences in the past, but there’s so much love between the two. “Choosing Rob to be the godfather is a huge honor, and Khloe’s hoping it will send him a loud and clear message that he means the world to her,” our source added. “She wants him to know how much she loves him and values him. They’ve had their tough times, but nothing can break the bond they have.” Uh, we’re not crying, YOU’RE crying! In all seriousness, being a godfather to her future kid might be just the thing to bring the two siblings even closer together.

