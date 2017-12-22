Kendall Jenner: Why She’s Happy Being The Cool Aunt While All Her Sisters Are Moms — For Now

Kendall Jenner may be the only one of her sisters without a baby, but that doesn’t mean she feels left out. Find out why here!

While Kendall Jenner‘s, 22, sisters: Kourtney, 38; Kim, 37; and Khloe Kardashian, 33; as well as Kylie Jenner, 20, can all bond over the fact that they’re mothers or moms-to-be, Kendall is counting her lucky stars that she DOESN’T have a child yet! The ambitious model apparently loves being an aunt, but that’s the closest she’ll get to motherhood any time soon. After all, Kendall loves the freedom she has sans kids, and she feels like she’s still SO young! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian children.

“Kendall doesn’t feel left out at all about being the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who won’t have a child,” a Calabasas insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as she’s concerned, she’s more than happy to be the coolest aunt who spoils her nieces and nephews and gives them right back to their mommies. She’s not the odd woman out, that’s for sure.” Kendall currently has six nieces and nephews: Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick; North and Saint West; and Dream Kardashian. However, she’s about to gain three more in just the next two months or so, as Kim is expecting a third child via surrogate and Khloe and Kylie are both pregnant and due this winter.

And even though Kendall seems to like kids — especially her sisters’ little ones — the star values her freedom too much at this point. And we don’t blame her! “Kendall can do whatever she wants and isn’t limited by having to care for a baby,” our source explained. “Whenever she feels she’s ready to write that chapter of her life, she’ll see what happens. But at the moment, Kendall is having a ball with her boy toy Blake Griffin, 28. And seeing as Blake already has two beautiful children, she doesn’t see him pushing for more kids in the near future either.”

For now, Kendall is more than happy simply supporting her sisters in THEIR motherhood journey. And she can’t apparently wait to watch Khloe and Kylie transition into parenthood. “Kendall is confident Khloe and Kylie will be as amazing mothers as Kim and Kourtney are, and their support system is as strong as any,” the insider added. “There is a lot of experience in their family, so for the time being Kendall is living vicariously through her sisters as far as being a mother is concerned.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you totally see where Kendall is coming from?