Ohio Governor John Kasich is in hot water after he signed a law banning abortion for Down syndrome. Check out some of the responses he got.

Throughout President Donald Trump‘s tenure, Ohio Governor John Kasich has risen as a supposedly moderate voice of reason as the White House faces one PR nightmare after another. However, Kasich has just landed in a world of hurt with his constituents. Why? He just signed a bill making it a 4th degree felony for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy for prenatal Down syndrome. The bill will take effect in March of 2018, according to The Hill. Immediately after the decision hit social media, a wave of responses surged toward the Ohio Governor.

“Governor @JohnKasich just banned abortions in Ohio performed after learning that a fetus has or may have Down syndrome,” one irate Twitter user wrote. “Similar laws in other states were found unconstitutional. But tell me that bit again about how he’s a ‘moderate.‘ I could use a laugh.” And that was just the beginning the of the anger the governor is facing! “Congratulations to John Kasich for overtaking the Cleveland Browns as the biggest embarrassment in Ohio,” another individual wrote. Yikes!

Naturally, Kasich’s passage of the polarizing law was met with anger and dismay from many women who didn’t hesitate to share their displeasure with the decision. “John Kasich. Stay away from women’s uteruses and the difficult, legal, personal choice of parents. This is disgusting,” one female wrote. “John Kasich, when and if a woman wants to have a child is not your decision to make,” another woman chimed in. One thing is certain: Ohioans won’t soon forget this.

Governor @JohnKasich just banned abortions in Ohio performed after learning that a fetus has or may have Down syndrome. Similar laws in other states were found unconstitutional. But tell me that bit again about how he's a "moderate." I could use a laugh. https://t.co/XSi31WJu8m — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) December 22, 2017

John Kasich, when and if a woman wants to have a child is not your decision to make. — Maddie Max (@MadMax13z) December 22, 2017

Don't ever refer to John Kasich as a moderate. He doesn't trust women to make their own health care choices. https://t.co/no64i326u5 — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) December 22, 2017

You know who is another super-dumbass? Ohio Gov. John Kasich. He signed a bill, which will undoubtedly get thrown out in court, says a woman cannot have an abortion once she finds out her kid has down syndrome. Republicans really do need to learn how to mind their own businesses. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) December 22, 2017

John Kasich Stay away from women’s uteruses and the difficult, legal, personal choice of parents. This is disgusting. — SarahCA (@sarahTRUMPMORON) December 23, 2017

Congratulations to John Kasich for overtaking the Cleveland Browns as the biggest embarrassment in Ohio. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 22, 2017

