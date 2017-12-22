Kailyn Lowry totally breaks Javi Marroquin’s heart on ‘Marriage Bootcamp,’ & honestly, it’s hard to watch! See emotional clip here.

Things get REAL for ex-couple Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Javi Marroquin on the Dec. 22 finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Faced with whether or not to continue working on their marriage, Kailyn ends up dropping a major bombshell — and Javi’s reaction is heartbreaking. In a special preview clip for the Friday episode, Kailyn seems hesitant to continue their relationship at all, while Javi presents her with a diamond ring, signifying he’d like to try “one more time.” Click here to see sweet pics of Kailyn with her three sons.

Standing opposite of Kail, Dr. V asks Javi in the vid to reveal how he feels about their relationship now that counseling is over. “This experience has been a crazy ride,” the father-of-one says, gesturing toward the stage the three are standing on. Surrounded by white flowers and pretty decorations, the set resembles a wedding, which in turn, reminds Javi of his and Kailyn’s own nuptials. “It makes me think of our wedding and just brings back old memories I guess,” he says. “But until we understand each other and communicate, we’re not going to work out.”

While Kailyn agrees, she adds that she doesn’t believe there’s ANY hope for their broken marriage. And with that, Javi begins to lose it. “Javi, you’re the father of my son,” Kailyn tells him. “You’re a hard worker. I know at one point we were in love, but I just don’t feel like we’re there anymore.” It’s at that point we almost want to turn away. Poor, Javi!

Javi then opens a red box to reveal the ring inside. “I just wanted to be able to try one last time,” he cries. “From the bottom of my heart, I love you.” The clip ends on a cliffhanger as Dr. V asks Kailyn to open HER red box. You’ll have to watch Marriage Bootcamp tonight at 9 pm EST on WE tv to find out what’s in — or not in — the Teen Mom’s box, but we already have a feeling we know what she’s going to reveal.

Javi and Kailyn married back in 2012 and ended up divorcing in 2016. The two share 4-year-old son, Lincoln, while Javi was also step-father to her oldest son, 7-year-old Isaac, from a previous relationship. Since their split, Kailyn welcomed another baby boy, Lux, with ex Chris Lopez.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — watching this clip, does your heart break a little for Javi? Do you think he and Kailyn were a good couple?