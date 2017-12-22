‘Teen Mom’ Feud: Fans Viciously Defend Tyler Baltierra After Farrah Abraham Claims He’s Gay

Fans flocked to Tyler Baltierra’s aid after he clapped back at Farrah Abraham for calling him gay as an insult. See the epic tweets!

After Tyler Baltierra, 25, epically came back at Farrah Abraham, 26, for her uncalled for comment where she claimed he was gay, fans jumped to applaud and defend the Teen Mom OG star for not stopping to Farrah’s level. “We shouldn’t be mad that Farrah called @TylerBaltierra gay. We should be mad she used it as an insult. As if being gay is something someone should be embarrassed of,” one Twitter user wrote condemning Farrah’s choice of “insult.” Some people who don’t even watch the series were impressed by Tyler’s response. “Tyler, I don’t really watch the show but saw your response in my newsfeed. Epic response indeed. I’m a fan now,” Twitter user Penny L. Brim wrote. ” See more of the fierce responses from fans below!

The responses came after someone screenshot one of Farrah’s tweets and tagged Tyler in it. Farrah wrote “Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it,” along with criticisms toward other cast members Amber Portwood, 27, Maci Bookout, 26, and his wife Catelynn Lowell, 25. The reality star saw the message, and responded by saying, “In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep.” Boom. Mic DROPPED.

While throwing digs aren’t really in the spirit of Christmas, Farrah’s most recent appearance was meant to be a fun, festive time. She hosted a party at Crazy Horse III Gentleman’s Club on Dec. 14. While hosting, she wore a velvet Santa coat with red skin tight shorts. She certainly nailed the sexy Santa look, but based on her diss toward Tyler, we’d say she’s probably on the naughty list this year. If ridiculing your fellow cast members isn’t a way to guarantee coal under the tree, we don’t know what is.

I don’t understand you guys are all moms and went through the same thing why are you bashing on them for literally no reason — queen jami (@jamisarker) December 19, 2017

We shouldn’t be mad that Farrah called @TylerBaltierra gay. We should be mad she used it as an insult. As if being gay is something someone should be embarrassed of. — Sami (@Sinkthem) December 22, 2017

She really is an awful person, I️ literally fast forward @TeenMom_OG whenever @F1abraham comes on. I️ literally can’t even watch her scenes anymore. — Jackee Benigno (@jackee129) December 21, 2017

Tyler, I don't really watch the show but saw your response in my newsfeed. Epic response indeed. I'm a fan now. — Penny L. Brim (@Penlynn1) December 21, 2017

Never let others bring u down. Continue to support and love one another. I am a lot older than u I promise all this negativity will not matter in a few years. Farrah needs to look in the mirror and deal with that self hate she has going on. — Bamafide70 (@bamalovetc14) December 21, 2017

Tyler, your mom did an excellent job raising such a great guy! Always take the high road and you will never loose! — Denise Thompson (@Thom_denise) December 19, 2017

