20 Most Adorable PDA Moments of 2017: Jelena Embracing, J-Rod Cuddling & More

The last 12 months have been, well… a lot. But there have been moments of happiness and cause for celebration sprinkled within 2017 like tiny little beacons of hope. From famous couples putting rings on fingers to celebrity exes reuniting, this year was filled with affectionate moments that can remind us all that love isn’t actually dead.

Take for instance, Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23. The on-off couple seemed to have gone their separate ways for good, until they reunited at the end of October. Obviously, Jelena shippers were beyond excited for the cute couple to rekindle their romance, and they weren’t disappointed with where the pair quickly took their relationship. By mid-November, they started kissing in public when the “Wolves” singer cheered on the Biebs at a hockey game on Nov. 15. Later that month, they went out on a sweet date where they were photographed hugging over a romantic dinner.

The world collectively lost it when Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, announced their engagement on Nov. 27. The adorable couple posed in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden, looking absolutely in love while holding hands, smiling, and touching each other tenderly. Every photo released after the initial engagement photos have also shown the couple being affectionate toward one another.

Other couples also announced their engagements this year in affectionate ways. Sophie Turner, 21, and Joe Jonas, 28, told the world they are getting married when they posted a photo on Oct. 15 of them holding hands with a giant rock on the Game of Thrones star’s finger. Pretty Little Liars actress Janel Parrish, 29, also told fans about her engagement on Instagram with a photo of her kissing fiancée Chris Long. We can’t wait to see how couples express their love next year, but until then, click through the gallery above to see the 20 most adorable PDA moments from 2017!

