Are Cardi B & JLo Dropping New Song Together Soon? Watch This Very Convincing Video

Jennifer Lopez knows a hot thing when she sees it and wants to drop a new song featuring Cardi B. We’ve got the video of her big plans!

Everyone wants a piece of Cardi B now that she’s cemented herself as the first lady of rap with “Bartier Cardi.” Her follow-up to “Bodak Yellow” is a smash and fellow Bronx native and superstar Jennifer Lopez, 48, wants to collaborate with the 25-year-old. JLo’s boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, let the news slip when his Instagram live session featured his lady and music producer DJ Khaled, 42, in a deep discussion about what Cardi’s role on her upcoming song would be. “Damn, I’m excited,” Khaled tells her as they sit in a recording studio. “Cardi’s just on that one part, do you think we should do some ad-libs with her?” she asks him as Jennifer reveals she hasn’t sent the rapper the record just yet, she’s only sent the single to Khaled.

The video, posted by LA radio station Power 106 on their Instagram, shows the two bantering back and forth about what Cardi’s part in the song will be. It sounds like things are still in the planning stages as Alex urges her to give Cardi a call an ask her to do some riffs for her tune. She shoots back that she’ll ask the Love and Hip Hop star, “Are you good, and do you wanna put anything on this? ‘Cause we’re releasing it tomorrow,'” Jen says before bursting out in excited laughter. See pics of Cardi, here.

No wonder JLo is super stoked to work with Cardi as she proved to the world that she’s no one hit wonder with “Bartier Cardi.” It dropped on Dec. 22 and is absolutely LIT! Khaled already confirmed he’s working on brand new music with Jennifer on Dec. 21, sharing an Instagram pic of them inside a studio where they are wearing the exact same outfits as in Alex’s video. So it was during this session that their Cardi B collaboration discussion went down. Khaled captioned the pic, “I told the icon @jlo that not only do I see her vision. I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be involved. The key 🔑 is to express your greatness with clarity and passion. FAN LUV! J LO GOT NEW MUSIC COMING 🎶 🔥 Feat ?? Prod by who?? STAY TUNED J LO YOU GOT ANOTHER ONE!” Oh man, with a hitmaker like DJ Khaled driving Jennifer’s new music, it is going to be total fire!

