8 Instagram Photos Of 2017 You’ll Never Forget: Selena’s Surgery Reveal, Met Gala Selfie & More

Feeling nostalgic for 2017? We’re taking you through the most iconic Instagram moments of the year!

It’s HollywoodLife.com‘s 2017 Instagram Rewind! In no particular order, we’ve rounded up the most iconic Instagram photos of 2017, from Selena Gomez‘s post-surgery pic to Taylor Swift‘s Reputation album cover and everything in between. Click through the gallery, attached, to see the best IGs of the year! Try not to shed a tear at the #memories.

Selena and Taylor aside, we have to hand it to Kylie Jenner, 20, who shared the most iconic group bathroom selfie of all time at the 2017 Met Gala. The photo served as a real who’s-who of Young Hollywood, and it also fueled the rumors that Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 29, were more than just friends! See more of Kylie’s hottest Instagram photos from 2017 here.

Then there’s Beyonce, 36, who graciously took fans on her pregnancy journey. She took to Instagram in February to announce that she and JAY-Z were expecting twins, looking gorgeous in a bra and panties set and green veil, surrounded by flowers. Bey then posted gorgeous pregnancy photos throughout the year. In July, she shared a photo on a similar set to that of her initial announcement, finally showing the world her beautiful twins, named Sir and Rumi! Naturally, it’s one of the most-liked ‘grams of the year. Just look!

