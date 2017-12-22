Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Will Be ‘Floored’ If Allegations Against Danny Masterson Are True

Rape accusations against Danny Masterson have floored his ‘That ’70s Show’ co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

A fifth woman has now come forward accusing That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson, 41, of forcible rape and that has his pals and former co-stars Ashton Kutcher, 39 and Mila Kunis, 34, pretty concerned. “They are monitoring it all and being friends with Danny they never saw this behavior at all from him. They know a completely different guy from the one that is being alleged to be doing so many horrible things,” a source close to the married parents of two tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They are keeping close tabs on anything and everything and are there for Danny and obviously hoping that the claims are untrue because the Danny they know is a nice and respectable guy. They’d be floored if things turn out differently,” our insider adds. Danny and Ashton are still so close, as they’ve co-starred on Netflix’s The Ranch since 2016. However after multiple women came forward accusing Danny of rape, he was let go from the show.

On Dec. 5 the streaming service announced that, “As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.” He responded by claiming that he’s a victim of the current heightened sensitivity to the issue of sexual abuse and misconduct in the entertainment industry in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” he said in a statement following his firing. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

On Dec. 20 a fifth woman came forward to accuse Danny of rape. Ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales tweeted “I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me,” she wrote. “All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters.” Chrissie was the first woman to publicly accuse Danny of rape. After that more women came forward to the LAPD with similar stories of alleged assaults that occurred in the early aughts. He’s currently under investigation for those cases but no charges have been filed.

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

