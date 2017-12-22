Ashley Graham Dances In A Plunging Leopard Swimsuit To Celebrate Vacay In Morocco

Ashley Graham rocked a sexy leopard one-piece while dancing to Toto’s ‘Africa’ in Morocco! Watch the fun clip here!

Ashley Graham, 30, can’t do anything without making us wish we were her. In her latest envy-inducing excursion, she flaunted her sexy figure in a leopard swimsuit, because December has nothing on the supermodel. She’s currently in Morocco shooting her new Swimsuits For All collection, which will launch in Feb. 2018. To get in the spirit of celebrating Christmas in the North African country, she danced around to Toto’s “Africa” Honestly, if this is her ad to get us hyped about her newest bathing suit collection, it’s totally working. Watch the fun video below!

Of course, her trip to Morocco wasn’t all about work. In another Instagram post, Ashley overlooked the ocean while wearing a cheeky bikini on top of a camel! She looked incredible while wearing a black and red thong bikini bottom that she appropriately captioned with the peach and camel emojis. Her Swimsuits For All collaboration can’t come soon enough! See pics of Ashley’s 2017 Sports Illustrated x Swimsuits For All campaign!

Rocking a swimsuit is basically second nature for the author of A New Model. She was Sports Illustrated‘s cover star for their 2016 swimsuit issue, and has only donned more bikinis from there. On Dec. 8 she shared a photo of herself in a teensy sequin two-piece, which she captioned “SI VIBEZ.” No clue if that means she’ll be in the 2018 swimsuit issue of the magazine, but let’s be real: we’d all be SO here for that! For now though, we have Ashley’s sick moves and an abundance of beautiful swimsuit pics to hold us over!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ashley’s sexy swimsuit? Are you excited for her upcoming collection? Let us know what you think below!