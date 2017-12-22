Arsenal Vs. Liverpool: Watch As Two Of The Premier League’s Favorite Squads Battle Online

Two of England’s favorite clubs look to end 2017 with a win. Arsenal hosts Liverpool in a Premier League clash that kicks off at 2:30 PM ET. It’s going to be good so don’t miss it!

With 2017 coming to a close, two of the English Premier League’s are looking to end the year on a bang. Arsenal, who has suffered a handful of losses so far this season, looks to put a jolt back into its step. Perhaps a win over Liverpool could do it? The Reds, who’d love to gain a few more spots up the Premier League table, will arrive in Emirates Stadium bearing Christmas gifts of goals and a possible loss. Expect this pre-Christmas class to be less “nice” and far more “naughty” as these two battle for a much-needed win.

The last time these two teams met, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory. The Reds unloaded on the Gunners on Aug. 27, obliterating Arsenal’s defenses to take the win. “You really feel it is intense, we wanted to force ourselves to be strong physically and that is what we were. We were really well organized,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, 50, said after the win, according to the BBC. “If you give Arsenal space and time you lose before the game starts so I don’t think they could do a lot of what they wanted, Arsenal, and that is all credit to the boys because they worked really hard.”

It was Liverpool’s 86 th victory over Arsenal, according to 11 Vs. 11. Since the teams first met in 1893, Liverpool has edged out ahead of Arsenal. The Gunners have won 78 games against the Reds, and these team have fought to a draw 59 times. At this point, neither team can take another loss or another draw. Seventh-place Arsenal has already lost to Stoke City, Liverpool, Watford, and Manchester City. Meanwhile, Liverpool is hanging onto fifth place with losses to Man City, Tottenham and a staggering seven draws this season. If either of these teams dream of making it to the top four by the end of the season, they better end this year with a big W.

