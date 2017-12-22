Selena Gomez Returns To Texas For The Holidays — But Where Is Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez is home for the holidays! She flew back to her native Texas, on Dec. 21 and posed for pics with fans! But, where’s Justin Bieber? — Here’s what we know!

Will Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, meet under the mistletoe this Christmas? Well, according to these fan photos [as seen below], Sel and Justin won’t even be in the same state on Christmas day. Sel flew back to her native, Texas, on December 21, where she was photographed with fans and then at her father’s home. And, a Bieber fan account on Twitter nabbed a photo of him posing with a fan in LA on December 21. However, there’s still three shopping days until Christmas, and three whole days for one of them to board a private jet to reunite for the holiday; because, that’s what you do when you’re Jelena.

Justin and Selena were most recently spotted together at his hockey game in Van Nuys, Los Angeles on Monday night [December 18]. Sel, who is an avid attendee at his sporting events, was photographed meeting him outside the rink. Just days before that, the pair boarded a private jet to Seattle for a date night at the Sugar Factory. The couple — who rekindled their on-again, off-again romance in Oct. 2017 — are also reportedly set to ring in the New Year together.

📷 | Selena with fans in Texas tonight! pic.twitter.com/UlnNM3jkci — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) December 22, 2017

While Justin and Selena seem to be going strong, her relationship with her family is reportedly on the rocks. Selena has reportedly been feuding with her family, most notably her mother, Mandy Teefey, over her rekindled romance with Bieber. According to a new report, police were called to Mandy’s LA hotel last week, where she was voluntarily taken to the hospital for treatment. The “welfare check,” according to TMZ, occured after Mandy and Selena got into a “heated” discussion about Selena and Justin’s relationship. Sel reportedly told her mother that the exes were in couple’s therapy, which made Mandy realize just how serious the relationship has gotten, once again.

