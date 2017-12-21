Zendaya’s Beautiful Butterfly Dress At ‘Greatest Showman’ Premiere & 16 More Looks From 2017

Might as well call her Zen-SLAY-a. Take a look back at the most gorgeous looks Zendaya has rocked in 2017 — pics here!

We never thought Zendaya, 21, could top the amazing looks she wore promoting Spider-man: Homecoming in the summer of 2017, but then came The Greatest Showman, and with the over-the-top film comes another round of amazing outfits Zendaya has been wearing through December. She just turned into a butterfly wearing a dress from Moschino‘s Spring 2018 runway collection on Dec. 19 in Australia. With yellow eye makeup to match, she transformed into the beautiful animal and looked flawless.

But every single look promoting The Greatest Showman has been a greatest hit for Zendaya. She wore a red silk jacket by Ralph Lauren and black trousers in Mexico on Dec 13. Earlier in the day, she rocked hot pink, wide-leg pants. While in NYC, she had SO MANY stunning looks, including a shimmering gold jacket. She was bold in an orange and lime polka dot creation by Mary Katrantzou for The Today Show on Dec 11 — a look only the confident actress could pull off. On a snowy day in New York, she wore a full green skirt under a long black Ralph Lauren coat, while promoting the movie at the top of the Empire State Building.

On board the Queen Mary 2, in Brooklyn, she stunned in a red and black ball gown with a giant tulle skirt. Over in London on Dec. 6, she wore a Stella Jean outfit — a skirt and top covered in sand dollars. Again, something few could pull off, but she did to perfection. For The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals in London on Dec. 4, she was tastefully covered by horses on her chest in a dress by Vivetta.

Back in October, she wore one of my favorite looks of the year — a pink, beaded Elie Saab number at the Without A Net premiere. Click through the gallery to see her greatest hits of 2017!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Zendaya’s butterfly dress at The Greatest Showman premiere?