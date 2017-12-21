Joe Budden: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper Who Left ‘Everyday Struggle’

Joe Budden, who is known for his outspoken personality, will not be hosting Complex’s ‘Everyday Struggle’ in 2018, the company announced on Dec. 19! Here’s everything to know about him!

Joe Budden, 37, will no longer host Complex‘s daily show, Everyday Struggle, alongside DJ Akademiks, 26, and moderator Nadeska Alexis. “Joe Budden is not continuing as a host on Everyday Struggle in 2018,” Complex told Billboard. “The show will be back in the New Year with all new episodes and guests. We wish Joe all the best and thank him for a great 2017. We love and respect him; we believe he’s terrific but the reality is we couldn’t reach an agreement.” As for his replacement? — The network plans to continue airing new episodes with special guests in the new year; a new host has not been announced.

Budden took to Twitter on the same day Complex announced the news, to air his frustrations; which led viewers to believe, he and the network went their separate ways on bad terms. “I created that show… I’ll create another if need be… & another & another….. it’s when u CANT create that you move WITHOUT integrity….,” he tweeted. In a reply to DJ Whoo Kid, who recently appeared on the show, Budden tweeted, “I am not on paternity & they should stop using my 3 day old child to mask internal chaos, thx.” Here’s everything to know about Budden!

1. Budden was born and raised on the east coast. — He was born in Harlem, New York, and was raised in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to reports, he was never a fan of school, and began abusing drugs at an early age. After a reported emotional altercation with his mother, he willingly checked into rehab in July of 1997. He’s spoken publicly about his struggles with MDMA [or Molly]. Budden revealed that he binged on molly in 2012 and barely survived. “I didn’t see a problem with the fact that maybe five days would go by without sleeping,” he told Fox 5 in 2013. “I was maybe hallucinating at times.” When taken, molly allows users to stay awake for long periods of time.

2. He got his start in rap by freestyling in high school. — Budden began rapping in high school, where he battled other students. He was later featured on various mixtapes alongside artists such as DJ Clue, 42, DJ Kayslay, 51, and Cutmaster C. After releasing solo music for years, including his hit song, “Pump It Up,” Budden announced that he is retired as a solo artist. However, he still remains a member of the American hip hop group, Slaughterhouse.

3. Budden has beefed with Meek Mill and Drake. — Budden’s beef with the two rappers goes back years, as it all started when Budden cracked a joke about Meek Mill and his former girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, 35, during an episode of his podcast, “I’ll Name This Podcast Later”. Budden and Meek then went back and forth on Twitter and later sent seemingly subliminal disses to one another on social media. Then, he sparked a tiff with Drake when, on his same podcast, expressed that he wasn’t impressed with the rapper’s album, “Views”. While Drake didn’t directly address Budden’s comments, he and Budden also seemingly shared subliminal disses online.

4. He has two sons. — Budden has one son, Trey, 16, from a previous relationship, and a second son with his current girlfriend, TV personality and former Love & Hip Hop star, Cyn Santana.

5. Budden has had quite a few run-ins with the law. — A warrant for his arrest was issued in Hudson County, NJ back in 2010 for unpaid child support, according to reports. In 2012, Budden reportedly spent one night in jail over a $75 parking ticket. Then, in 2014, Budden was sought out by the NYPD after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and stealing her cell phone. He later appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on assault charges, grand larceny and robbery, after turning himself in.

