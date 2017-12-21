Where Is Santa Claus? Find Out Where The Big Man’s Sled Is As He Prepares To Deliver Presents

Santa Claus will soon be dropping through chimneys all around the world and we’ve got the ways how you can track his progress.

Santa Claus and his elves are busy up and the North Pole putting finishing touches on all the toys for girls and boys who have been nice in 2017. Naturally everyone wants to know how his progress as he flies around the world to deliver presents and we’ve got all of the ways you can track him and his reindeer driven sleigh! For the 62nd year in a row, NORAD will take some time away from using its radar to track for missles and instead use it to bring joy to children everywhere. It’s website will show Santa’s progress from the evening of Dec. 24 all the way through Christmas morning. The site is already up and running and you can find out where Santa is by clicking here.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command usually has the serious business of watching over the skies of the U.S. and Canada, but they’ve made tracking Santa such a fun holiday event. Their website has Xmas music, games, holiday movies, a library of holiday traditions from around the world and even a gift shop! NORAD also has an app available on the site so you can check on jolly St. Nick’s progress from all of your devices as well as via NORAD’s social media accounts: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Starting at 6 a.m. EST on Dec. 24, you can actually call in toll-free to NORAD’s Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado at 1-877-Hi-NORAD number or email them at noradtrackssanta@

Google also has a Santa tracker that already has their countdown clock underway. You can check out their page here and like NORAD they’ve gone all out with interactive gift wrapping games, holiday traditon guides and even coding labs where you can learn how to code a snowflake and other items. The site also has a translation lab where you can learn Christmas terminology in a ton of different languages. Wow, picking up useful skills while waiting for Santa to arrive sounds like one heck of a productive way to spend Christmas Eve!

HollywoodLifers, what are you hoping Santa brings you for Christmas?