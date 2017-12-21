Winter Solstice 2017: When Is It, How Many Hours Of Daylight Are There & More To Know

The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year. So, when is it in 2017, how long will the day be, and what does it mean? We’re here to answer all your questions!

December 21 marks the winter solstice for the Northern Hemisphere in 2017. The winter solstice is the moment that the earth is tilted furthest away from the sun, and it will happen exactly at 11:28 a.m. ET. That means that Dec. 21 will be the shortest day of the year, with the least amount of hours of sunlight. The amount of hours in the day during the winter solstice all depends on how far away you are from the equator, with the hours in the U.S. averaging around nine. Up above the Arctic Circle, the sun never rises on this day.

Keep in mind that, just because this is the shortest day of the year, doesn’t mean the sunrise and sunset are at their latest and earliest times. All in all, the idea of the winter solstice is pretty depressing, especially because there are still three solid months of winter left. However, there’s a plus side: Since it’s the shortest day of the year, that means that, slowly, but surely, the days will start getting longer. As we get closer to Daylight Savings, the days will gradually get just a little bit longer, with more sunlight. Then, when Daylight Savings begins on March 11, we’ll move the clocks ahead one hour, lengthening the days even more!

It’s quite chilly out there, so bundle up, stay warm…and buckle up for a few months more months of cold. The end is in sight, though, people!

HollywoodLifers, are you a winter person or a summer person?