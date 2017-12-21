Toxic Shock Syndrome: 5 Things To Know About The Life-Threatening Infection

Toxic Shock Syndrome will eventually claim the other leg of model Lauren Wasser. Here’s what you need to know about the terrifying disease that could take your life.

1. Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) commonly results from Staphylococcus aureus (staph) infections. People who are suffering from staph infections and have difficulty fighting off the bacteria’s toxin might experience low pressure, which is shock, according to Time. This could lead to a number of serious complications like loss of limb, organ failure or even death. After having her right leg amputated in 2012 from TSS, model Lauren Wasser, 29, will “eventually” lose her left leg as well.

2. TSS is most associated with tampons. According to the CDC, back in the 1980s, high absorbency tampons used polyester foam and cross-linked carboxymethylcellulose that raised the risk of TSS. However, since then, those TSS-associated materials have been weeded out and now, TSS only occurs in one out of every 10,000 menstruating women. Basically, in order to get TSS today, you’d have to have the exact bacterial strain of a staph infection that produces the toxin and also fail to produce the subsequent antibodies to fight the toxin off.

3. If you somehow get TSS, it’s not a death sentence. If TSS is detected early enough, doctors can treat you with a combination of antibiotics, blood pressure medication and plenty of fluids. This will flush all the toxins out of your system and rehydrate you.

4. TSS will make you feel very, very sick. Imagine the worst flu you’ve ever had and double that. You may suffer symptoms such as a high fever, low blood pressure, palm rashes, facial redness, aching muscles, confusion and in some cases seizures.

5. To avoid getting TSS, just be on the ball with swapping out your tampon for a new one. As long as you switch out your tampon every 4-8 hours, you should be fine considering the rarity of the condition.

HollywoodLifers, have you ever known anyone who had TSS? Let us know in the comment section below.