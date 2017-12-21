SHINee’s Key Says Goodbye To Jonghyun In Heartbreaking Letter After His Death: ‘I Still Can’t Believe It’

One of Jonghyun’s fellow SHINee members has posted a gut-wrenching letter mourning the singer following his suicide. Take a look right here.

The music world was shaken when K-pop star Jonghyun from the boy band SHINee took his life on Dec. 18. Since, his 3-day funeral has been watched the world over as fans grieve and attempt to come to terms with the loss. Now, a fellow SHINee member, Key, has posted a touching note to Jonghyun along with a photo of them together. “To Jonghyun hyung who I love, Hyung, this is Kibum,” he wrote in a note posted on Instagram (translation provided by AllKPop). “I sent you off today and saw your face yesterday, but I still can’t believe it. I’m sorry for visiting you so late because of work, and I’m sorry I wasn’t a source of strength when you were lonely.” Head here for more photos of Jonghyun.

Key went on to explain that he and Jonghyun were very much the same and that he lost more than a fellow singer. He lost an ally and a friend. “You and I were the two most stubborn members of our group, so we had to do everything we wanted to do. You did everything you wanted, and in the end, you made the decision and left us first… it was really hard at first, but after spending time with only you for the past three days, I think I understand how you felt. Don’t be too worried that you left before us. I’ll respect and look after your mom and sister like my own family. I’ll miss you for a very long time. I’m worried because the person who always took my side at meetings is gone now. You and I talked the most during our meetings… I’ll have to get used to not having you here now.”

“I’m going to try living a better life too,” he concluded in the letter. “When I get older and meet you again, tell me I did well. Jonghyun hyung, you were the best artist, friend, hyung, and colleague to me. You worked hard, and I love you so much!” So thoughtful. As we previously reported, Jonghyun had battled depression prior to ending his life. He wrote a message that has since been interpreted as a suicide letter. It reads: “I am broken from inside. The depression that had been slowly eating me up finally devoured me and I couldn’t defeat it.”

