Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin Cuddled At A Concert, Reigniting Romance Rumors

Hailey Baldwin was caught resting her head on Shawn Mendes’ shoulder in a decidedly non-friendly way on Dec. 20, and you’ve got to see the PDA pics! Do you ship it?

Shawn Mendes, 19, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, were spotted dancing very closely together at Daniel Caesar‘s concert at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON, and their PDA has some fans speculating that there’s a romance happening! Watch a video of them at the show above, and scroll for pics.

Shawn and Hailey have always been friends, but as a source told E! in November, they’ve taken their relationship to the next level. “It started out casual, as they would run into each other at parties and hang out, but most recently it’s become more serious,” the insider shared. “They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together…a few months ago they were sneaking out of public venues like Delilah while trying to not make a scene and now they have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don’t care if anyone sees them now.” Check out Hailey’s hottest pics of all time right here.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, 23, is reportedly in a bit of trouble with Selena Gomez, 25, after he reconnected with Hailey (who happens to be his ex) in order to make amends for his past bad-boy behavior. Well, if Hailey and Shawn are together now, Sel probably has nothing to worry about!

Shawn: Were not dating we never were we're just friends Hailey: pic.twitter.com/NzO3mAUMV3 — ❄️Shannon❄️ (@badrepmendes2x) December 21, 2017

A rep for Shawn Mendes had no comment.

