Is Selena Gomez Back To Brunette? See The Evidence She Ditched Her Blonde Hair

Selena Gomez, 25, may have ditched her blonde hair just in time for Christmas! The songstress and her friends did a little country line dancing routine to a Shania Twain song on Dec. 20, and in Fox Atticus Martindale’s Instagram stories, you could see Selena’s hair peeking out from underneath a cowboy hat. It definitely appears that she has dark hair again, but who knows if it’s just a wig or she really let go of her bleached blonde hair. Remember when Selena showed off her dark hair in the car on the way to the American Music Awards? She showed off her major hair makeover just a few hours later, that night — and it’s clear the blonde hair wasn’t dyed that fast. She was also spotted by paparazzi on Dec. 20, getting into a car wearing a hooded sweatshirt, but you could see just a little bit of dark hair underneath.

Selena has only had her blonde hair for a month, since November 19, but the upkeep on blonde hair like that is extreme — it takes a lot of care and deep conditioner! (Read 4 things you need to know before going platinum here!) Maybe Selena wanted a more low-maintenance ‘do before heading home for the holiday! We loved her blonde, but she is so gorgeous, she will look amazing with any hair color she picks for 2018! We just hope she is happy and healthy and leaves the drama in 2017!

