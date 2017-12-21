‘The Greatest Showman’, ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ & More Movies To See On Christmas Day

Do you LOVE to go to the movies on Christmas? Duh, of course you do! Here are ALL of the incredible films ready to be watched after you open all your presents!

First comes Santa, then presents, then… the movies? Yes, for some families taking a trip to the local movie theater is a tried and true tradition. Whether it’s your annual occurrence or you’re looking to try something new this year, HollywoodLife has compiled all of the incredible movies that will be in theaters on Christmas Day 2017. Whether they hit theaters exactly on December 25, or they arrive a few days earlier on December 22, there’s a plethora of different films to experience!

Lets start with the two biggest films being released over the Christmas holiday: The Greatest Showman, a musical about P.T. Barnum starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, and, of course, Pitch Perfect 3 starring Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson. There is also the critically acclaimed Molly’s Game starring Jessica Chastain, based off of the true story of self-proclaimed poker princess, Molly Bloom. Speaking of, if you’re looking to spend more time prepping yourself for awards season, HollywoodLife has a full list of contenders you should be cramming in!

If you’re looking to bring the littles to the theater with you on Christmas, your best bet is to check out Ferdinand, the animated movie about the fighter bull with a heart of gold. There’s also Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which has a surprisingly high Rotten Tomatoes score of 79%. That sounds like it’s definitely worth checking out with the fam when you have some free time!

