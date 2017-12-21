Is Matt Lauer’s Wife Gearing Up For A Divorce? — She Visits High-Profile Lawyers In NYC

Annette Roque was spotted at law firm Latham & Watkins in NYC! She’s reportedly lawyering up in order to ‘squeeze a bigger settlement out of him’ if they get divorced.

Looks like a divorce between Matt Lauer, 59 and Annette Roque, 50, is imminent! The former Dutch model was photographed looking somber as she headed inside the offices of law firm Latham & Watkins in New York, NY on Dec. 20. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PIC OF ANNETTE.

Annette has been meeting with lawyers in order to discuss “squeezing a bigger settlement out of [Matt] if they proceed to a divorce,” as Page Six reports. As we know, the disgraced news anchor was fired from the TODAY Show in November for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” See more photos of Matt Lauer and Annette Roque over the years here.

It’s also worth nothing that Annette has filed from divorce from Matt before; back in 2006, she cited “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety,” only to withdraw the filing weeks later when he offered her “a post-nuptial agreement and millions more dollars,” as Page Six also reports. “The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt’s earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her. There are also issues over all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad,” a source told the site at the time. Annette and Matt also have three children — a son, 16, daughter, 14, and son, 11.

