Lamar Odom Heartbroken Over Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy: He Feels Like A Failure

Although most people in Khloe Kardashian’s life are celebrating her pregnancy, her ex Lamar Odom is saddened by the news.

We’re betting your just as over-the-moon as we are about Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, FINALLY deciding to confirm that she’s expecting her first child with the pro baller! However, someone from KoKo’s past isn’t so jubilant. According to our source, her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 38, is struggling with the announcement. “Lamar is happy for Khloe but that doesn’t mean this doesn’t hurt, it’s heartbreaking for him that she’s having a baby with someone else,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He‘s not over Khloe, their divorce is still a painful subject for him and one of his biggest regrets is that he wasn’t able to get her pregnant. And now that she’s having someone else’s baby it’s a big reminder of how he failed.”

The source went on to add that not only is the pregnancy announcement painful to hear for Lamar, it’s also got friends and close associates wondering if he’s the reason she never got pregnant. “People are giving him grief over it too, saying this proves all their fertility troubles were his fault; it’s humiliating. And the things she said in her announcement only makes this worse, the stuff about how God’s timing was right all along might be true but it’s still a huge slap in the face to Lamar. He wishes she could have been more thoughtful about the words she chose.” It should be noted that Khloe admitted in the Season 13 finale of KUWTK that she “fake tried” to get pregnant with Lamar because their marriage was headed south. Head here for more images of Tristan and Khloe together.

“I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” Khloe wrote in her pregnancy announcement. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

