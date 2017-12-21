Kim Kardashian Enlists Kanye West To Force Travis Scott To Spend Christmas With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian is not having it with Travis Scott’s treatment of Kylie Jenner. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Kim’s making Kanye West talk sense into Travis.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been distraught over the prospect of celebrating Christmas without Travis Scott, 25. A source close to the lip kit mogul EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim Kardashian, 37, is fed up with Travis’ absence during her pregnancy and has a plan to get Travis. “Kylie’s entire family is upset about the way Travis has been letting her down,” our source said. “He promised he was going to spend more time with her this month, but he really hasn’t lived up to that promise. And now it seems like he’s going to let Kylie down for Christmas, too. Kylie’s very upset and has been crying about it so Kim’s decided it’s her job to try and fix the situation. And she’s insisting that Kanye needs to help, too.” Have no fear — Kanye West, 40, is here.

Kim’s plan centers around the fact that Kanye is one of Travis’ idols. “Travis looks up to Kanye, he idolizes him and Kim’s hoping that she can exploit that for Kylie’s benefit,” our source added. “She’s given Kanye the task of talking to Travis and convincing him to spend Christmas in LA with Kylie. She’s not going to sit back and let this guy ruin Kylie’s Christmas. Kanye isn’t too happy about being forced to do this but he’s agreed to do it for Kim’s sake.” We reported earlier how heartbroken and upset Kylie is over Tyler’s carefree attitude while she’s been dealing with the emotional ups and downs of her pregnancy — hopefully, Kanye can’t get through to Travis that he has to take a bigger role in his relationship with Kylie and their future child.

Kanye may not enjoy his role of making sure Travis rearranges his priorities, but if he can get the 25-year-old rapper to clean up his act, it will have been worth it.

