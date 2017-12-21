Khloe Kardashian Feels Guilty Over Happy Pregnancy As Sis Kylie Struggles With Hers

Now that the world knows Khloe Kardashian is expecting her first child, the reality star is worried about Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy since Travis Scott isn’t around!

Clearly Khloe Kardashian, 33, is having her best year ever! The fitspo queen is looking better than ever, her and Tristan Thompson, 26, appear to be totally in love, and best of all, she just revealed that she’s actually expecting her first child! However, there’s just thing that’s got her truly concerned — her sister Kylie Jenner‘s reported pregnancy. “Khloe has gone through absolute hell when it comes to her relationships so she feels very deserving of all the happiness with Tristan but there’s one dark spot for her right now and that’s the state of Kylie‘s relationship with Travis [Scott],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Khloe is uber protective of Kylie and it really makes her sad to see that Kylie isn’t getting the kind of love and commitment from Travis that she’s getting from Tristan.”

The insider went on to explain that KoKo wants Kylie to have what she has in her relationship and beyond. “She knows she has no reason to feel guilty but Khloe has such a big heart, she feels bad that things are going so well for her when her little sister is struggling like this. Khloe‘s body confidence is sky-high right now, she’s not having any of the body insecurities that she worried might come with pregnancy. It’s the exact opposite actually, she’s in love with her pregnancy curves and feels incredibly sexy.” Head here for loads more images of Tristan and Khloe together!

“Tristan is a big part of the equation, he’s so complimentary about her body, he thinks she looks so sexy carrying his child. And another big factor is her boobs,” the source added. “She’s never had cleavage like this is her life and she’s loving it. She’s normally a B-cup and she’s verging on a D-cup now. She’s got major cleavage right now and she’s living for it.” We can’t get enough of these juicy details!

