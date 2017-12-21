Khloe Kardashian In Awe Of Support Over Pregnancy: I Was ‘So Nervous’ & ‘Still Can’t Believe It’

It was nerve-racking for Khloe Kardashian to finally confirm her pregnancy. She received an outpouring of love from her fans, though, and her reaction was so sweet!

After three months of keeping us in the dark, Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally took to Twitter on Dec. 20 to confirm she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Not long after the reveal, she took to social media to gush over just how incredible the response was to her announcement. “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!!!” she tweeted. “Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!” Later, she tweeted more heart emojis, and followed up with, “I still can’t believe it.” News of Khloe’s pregnancy broke in September, so fans have been waiting quite some time for her to finally make the confirmation.

Khloe made her big reveal by posting a photo of her bare baby bump with Tristan’s arms cradling her from behind. It’s been well-documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Khloe had trouble conceiving while she was married to Lamar Odom, and as she pointed out in her caption, she now knows that’s because it simply wasn’t meant to be back then. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she wrote. “He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.” Of course, she also gushed over Tristan, thanking him for finally giving her the gift of being a mother.

Tristan returned the love by commenting on Khloe’s pic with a loving message of his now. “Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey in life and allowing to share this moment with you,” he raved. “This is something and will always cherish. Girl you look better now.” Awww!

I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 20, 2017

I still can't believe it 🤰🏼❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 21, 2017

